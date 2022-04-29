ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conejos County, CO

Sheriff’s Office helps rescue man with leg injury along Conejos River

conejoscountycitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONEJOS COUNTY — Conejos County Sheriff’s deputies and Conejos County Ambulance responded to a report of a man who had fallen down an embankment along the Conejos River above the...

conejoscountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Truck driver hospitalized after crash along I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A truck driver was taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday. According to police, the Fountain Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on southbound I-25 at mile marker 132 at 11:28 p.m. Crews were able to extract the driver and stabilize the cargo truck. According to the Fountain The post Truck driver hospitalized after crash along I-25 near Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Rollover Crash On C470 Leaves 2 Dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in a rollover crash on C-470 on Saturday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol closed some of the lanes heading west near the Lucent Drive exit. Those lanes reopened at around 6 p.m. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) CSP says one man and a child are the apparent fatalities. Another child were taken to the hospital. CSP previously said a second adult was hospitalized, but they later corrected that information. Officials tell CBS4 only one vehicle was involved in the crash. It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to rollover.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Conejos County, CO
City
Aspen, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Personnel#Accident#Sheriff S Office#Conejos County Sheriff#Conejos County Ambulance#The Colorado State Patrol#Antonito Fire Department
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Police identify body found in southwest Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office have identified the body that was found early Sunday morning in southwest Pueblo. In a news release, the body was found on Little Burnt Mill Rd. just south of Starlite Dr. Police say 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was identified in the incident. The incident is The post Police identify body found in southwest Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police search for man who stole items from Big R Stores

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are searching for the man who stole items from the Big R Stores in Pueblo West. Police are asking for the community's help to identify him. Police say the man took off with some items from the store and got inside a white van The post Pueblo police search for man who stole items from Big R Stores appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy