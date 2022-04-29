Sheriff’s Office helps rescue man with leg injury along Conejos River

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in a rollover crash on C-470 on Saturday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol closed some of the lanes heading west near the Lucent Drive exit. Those lanes reopened at around 6 p.m. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) CSP says one man and a child are the apparent fatalities. Another child were taken to the hospital. CSP previously said a second adult was hospitalized, but they later corrected that information. Officials tell CBS4 only one vehicle was involved in the crash. It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to rollover.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO