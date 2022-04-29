EHT Advisories for work by NJTA, week of May 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost time for runners to lace up their sneakers for the Broad Street Run. More than 27,000 people are expected to race down Broad Street on Sunday morning in the country’s largest 10-mile road race. As of Saturday afternoon, runners can expect partly cloudy skies for Sunday’s race. The image below shows a chance for showers, but don’t worry they aren’t expected to move into the area until after the Broad Street Run is over. Credit: CBS3 For the second straight year, the route will look a little different because of construction. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on...

