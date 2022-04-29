ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MLB Suspends Trevor Bauer Over Assault Allegations Involving San Diego Woman

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9gnz_0fOeBo9B00
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer a total of 324 games — effectively two full seasons — without pay on Friday for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

The ban is effective immediately and would last into the 2024 season.

While the Commissioner’s Office did not issue any additional statements upon concluding its investigation into allegations made against Bauer, the pitcher immediately took to social media to announce his intention to appeal the decision.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer wrote on Twitter. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Bauer, 31, was due to earn $32 million this year and in 2023 as part of a three-year, $102 million deal signed prior to the 2021 season.

Bauer is suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault, contending her motive was to destroy his “reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars” from him.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and is seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages. Bauer contends the woman “fabricated allegations of sexual assault” and “made false and malicious statements” as she sought a domestic violence restraining order last June 29.

That filing came a day after Bauer’s most recent pitching performance for the Dodgers, with whom he signed a three-year, $102 million contract before the 2021 season. He has been on Major League Baseball administrative leave since July 2, although the Los Angeles County district attorney declined to file charges.

The court filing describes, in graphic detail, the two sexual encounters between Bauer and the woman, who lives in San Diego, that occurred last spring. Per company policy, Field Level Media will not publish the name of alleged victims of sexual assault.

The Dodgers issued the following statement upon learning of the commissioner’s decision regarding discipline for Bauer:

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Bauer made just 17 starts last season and pitched 107 2/3 innings to begin his stint with the Dodgers. He was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and received his full base salary of $28 million in 2021.

An All-Star in 2018 and National League Cy Young Award winner in 2020, Bauer owns an 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA in 222 career appearances (212 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then-Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s immediate response to 324-game suspension from MLB

Accusations of sexual assault were levied against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer this past June, resulting in the former Cy Young award winner being placed on administrative leave by the MLB while it conducted its own investigation into the allegations. Throughout it all, Bauer has maintained his innocence. On Friday, the MLB announced a 324-game suspension for Bauer, prompting the Dodgers ace, who hasn’t pitched in nearly a year, to fire off a tweet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB attempting to do Los Angeles Dodgers dirty work with Trevor Bauer

In theory, this should be over. Major League Baseball has finally stopped kicking the can down the road as it comes to Trevor Bauer. They have issued their verdict, announcing that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been suspended for two years beginning today, with his administrative leave not counting towards that punishment, effectively suspending Bauer for over 400 games. He would be gone until 2024, the rest of his contract with the Dodgers null and void.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Times of San Diego

Police: Former Aztec Stopped in San Diego After Allegedly Shooting Man Walking Dog in L.A.

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 52-year-old man while he was walking his dog in his Mid-City Los Angeles neighborhood, police announced Friday. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, was arrested at his San Marcos residence early Wednesday evening for allegedly shooting Marcos Sandoval on March 12, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
The Spun

Breaking: Female Baseball Player Making History On Sunday

Kelsie Whitmore is making baseball history on Sunday. Per the Atlantic League’s official handle, “[Whitmore] will start in left field and bat ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks today.” Noting, “Kelsie will become the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history.”. The 23-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
FanSided

Clayton Kershaw solidifies his place as the best Dodger of them all

Clayton Kershaw stands alone in the Los Angeles Dodgers record book, passing Don Sutton for most strikeouts in franchise history on Saturday. The first strikeout came 5,088 days ago, a blazing 95 mph fastball from a 20-year-old with a golden left arm. On Saturday night, before a sellout crowd of 52,600, that same pitcher, no longer just a kid but a 34-year-old future Hall of Famer, stood on the same mound at Dodger Stadium and made history for this iconic franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Domestic Violence#Cleveland Indians#Major League Baseball#District Court
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: New Field Installed At Dodger Stadium

As the MLB lockout extended into early March, commissioner Rob Manfred canceled Opening Day and the first two series of the 2022 regular season. Those games were ultimately rescheduled for later dates when a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) was ratified on March 10. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers schedule...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Trade Rumors

Several veterans on minor league deals have opt-out on Sunday

The latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association is rife with contractual intricacies, as one would expect. MLBTR has confirmed that one of the new wrinkles set forth in this latest agreement stipulates that any Article XX(B) free agent — that is, a player with at least six years of service time who finished the prior season on a big league roster or injured list — who signs a minor league contract will have three uniform opt-out dates in his contract, so long as that minor league deal is signed 10 days prior to Opening Day. Those opt-out dates are five days before the start of the regular season, May 1 and June 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy