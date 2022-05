Click here to read the full article. As soon as Daniel Craig announced in 2019 that “No Time to Die” would be his fifth and final film as international spy James Bond, rumors began — and haven’t stopped — swirling about who might take his place. Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi have been whispered about in relation to the coveted role, and Lashana Lynch became the first woman to hold the 007 title when her role of Nomi took over Bond’s position in the last film. But Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli says “it’s going...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO