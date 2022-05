This spring in South Dakota the weather has given us some nice days and some not-so-nice days. One thing it has been very generous with is the wind. The wind has been so nuts that on some of the windiest days the wind turbines in the region are not turning. We learned that this is done for a few reasons, one of which is if the winds are strong enough, they can actually damage the turbine. Other reasons include an oversupply of electricity to the grid and also maintenance.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO