ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Paving project to be completed in Fenton Township Monday

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFENTON TOWNSHIP., Mich. - On Monday, the Genesee County Road Commission will be paving North Road from...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Major Road Repair Projects To Begin This Week Across Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials say major road projects are scheduled to begin this week in Antrim, Arenac, Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties. Projects include resurfacing on M-66 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, bridge work on northern Interstate 75 in Arenac County, resurfacing of Michigan Avenue and M-37 in Calhoun County, US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton County and resurfacing M-83 in Saginaw County. “Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Antrim, Arenac Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties will help drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fenton, MI
Fenton, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $2M in Michigan Lottery game

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Your Millions instant game. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Liquor Palace of Burton, located at 4012 Davison Road in Burton. “I purchased a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Bennet#North Road#Urban Construction#The Road Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Resident, 2 firefighters hospitalized after Midland house fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident and two firefighters were hospitalized after a house fire in Midland on Friday. Crews were sent to the 100 block of Hunters Ridge on Friday, April 29 at 6:10 p.m. Midland Central Dispatch advised the resident made it out of the home. Heavy smoke...
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gambling machines seized from suspected storefront casinos in Flint area

DAVISON, Mich. – Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines and devices from two suspected storefront casinos in the Flint area. Raids were conducted Wednesday in Davison and Burton following an investigation by the state Attorney General's office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Among the items confiscated were 23...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Firefighters quell suspicious blaze at old Saginaw scrap iron facility, two others in one day

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters responded to three structure fires in one day, including one at an old scrap metal plant. All the blazes are suspicious. The fire at the old Rifkin Scrap Iron & Metal site at 1445 N. Niagara St. was reported at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, after someone spotted smoke coming from a building, said Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines. The location is no longer active as a metal processor, Rifkin having relocated to 1011 N. Washington Ave., though several buildings there are used for storage, Raines said.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy