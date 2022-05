PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of gunfire in Old City, just steps away from a busy restaurant. Twenty-five-year-old Jhalil Shands is dead because of it. One year later, the case remains unsolved. Shamekia Anderson and Angela Shands laugh about the good times spent with their son and nephew, Jhalil Shands. The 25-year-old had one heck of a sense of humor and a brilliant smile. He is easily remembered. Video taken on Christmas of 2020 is now a treasured memory. “He gets everybody’s attention, all he has to do is smile. All he has to do is smile,” Angela Shands, Jhalil’s aunt, said. Gunned down and killed...

