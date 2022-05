Get ready to dance your face off and show your love of funk music for a full week. The D.C. Funk Parade returns in person to the U Street corridor from April 30 to May 7. “Just be prepared to come and enjoy live music outdoors,” said Jessica Teachey, senior director of community engagement for The MusicianShip, which has run the Funk Parade since 2019. “This is the city center of Washington, D.C. It’s … where all different cultures, ages and families all converge to do a great thing — and that is to unify through music.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO