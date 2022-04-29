Wrestling, Football, Basketball Camp Information Summer 2022

Junior LSM Thomas Halmi scored a career-high five goals and added one assist to lead the Cougars (4-8, 2-4) to a victory over the Patriots (2-10, 1-6). The Air Force recruit also picked up a team-high 10 ground balls. Henry Shell scored two goals and two assists and Ethan Sloane...
It's once again time to vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week. Which of this week's six candidates should win?
You can read about every athlete and cast your vote in the poll below the list of candidates.
PLEASE DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. THEY WILL NOT BE COUNTED. However, you...
Former Bethlehem Catholic basketball standout Ryan Young announced that he will play for Duke under new head coach Jon Scheyer after entering the NCAA transfer portal on March 24. Young who was a USA Today first-team All-State player for the Golden Hawks has been a contributor for Northwestern each of...
Delaware Valley softball junior catcher Skylee Ohler was feeling nervous heading to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinal against North Warren on Saturday. Ohler was 0-for-3 on the day and the game was resting on her shoulders as she strolled to the plate.
For Terry Preece, there was nothing better than growing up in a small town in the 1960s, not far from the big city. Preece excelled in athletics for that small-town school — Oakmont High School — serving as a team captain in football, basketball and track. In football,...
The Fox Chapel Area School District Sports Hall of Fame will induct seven new members at its 25th induction banquet, June 4 at the Harmar House. Here is a sketch of the 2022 inductees listed alphabetically with their graduation years in parentheses:. Jeff Armor (1981) A two-time all-WPIAL selection in...
The Berks County Football Coaches Association will induct Jasen Esposito, Bruce Harbach, Bill Hess, Jack Prutzman and Al Wolski into its Hall of Fame as its Class of 2022 at its annual banquet Saturday, June 4, at Green Valley Country Club, it was announced Sunday. In addition, the seven-member Class...
Oakmont Regional High School has announced plans to induct a sixth class into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame this fall. Opened in 1960, Oakmont Regional High School has, for 62 years, been the home of a fine athletic tradition which includes New England, state, district, and league championships teams and athletes.
With the PIAA track and field championships a month away, high school athletes begin to prepare for the stretch run and focus on their events. The 99th Annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship, 42nd for the girls, is the start of that run, and many shined Saturday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
