Aggressive Turkey Is Attacking People on Popular D.C. Riverwalk: 'He Almost Clawed My Face!'

By Jason Duaine Hahn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a terrible turkey running around the nation's capital. According to WJLA, officials in Washington D.C. have warned residents of a turkey that has accosted residents in the area for months. The wild bird has been spotted around Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, popular with runners, cyclists, and skaters, the outlet...

WATCH: Gigantic wild turkey attacks duo in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON – An angry bird is running afoul in D.C. Mark Seagraves with NBC Washington spoke with people who are being chased by a wild turkey on a popular trail. DeDe Folarin shot this video about two weeks ago on the Anacostia River Walk Trail near the Kenilworth Gardens.
