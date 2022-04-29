ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

Conservationists rescue fallen eaglet

By For the Islander
thecatalinaislander.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an almost ironic twist of fate, Two Harbors residents, Chase and Cholyn prematurely became what human parents are referred to when their children leave home. That’s right, they found themselves “empty nesters” but not in the way intended. An Island bird of prey tragedy was...

thecatalinaislander.com

104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
#Bald Eagle#Conservationists#Catalina Island#Birds#Iws#Explore Org
worldanimalnews.com

For The First Time In Four Years, A Litter Of Critically Endangered Red Wolf Pups Are Born In The Wild In North Carolina; Only 20 Known Red Wolves Remain

Photo of Red wolf pup from Red Wolf Recovery Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Heartwarming news as a litter of six critically endangered wild red wolf pups has been born in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program staff confirmed last week that four females and two male pups were born to a wild red wolf pair in Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.
ANIMALS
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Bears Emerge From Den in Yellowstone National Park

It's the time of year when bears are awaking from their hibernation, which makes this one of the prime seasons (next to the summer months), to travel to Yellowstone National Park. A tourist woman recently captured some beautiful video footage of a "mama bear" and her cubs emerging from their...
ANIMALS

