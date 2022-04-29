COUNCIL: SLC Council’s budget process begins, public hearings to be held in May & June

April 29, 2022

Contact: Beatrix Sieger

—– SLC Council’s budget process begins, public hearings to be held in May & June

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Join us in the conversation about the City budget and services! Mayor Mendenhall will present her recommended budget on Tuesday, May 3 during the City Council 7 p.m. formal meeting. The Council meets weekly on Tuesdays between May and mid-June to discuss and fine-tune the recommended budget until its adoption in June. The City budget is one of the Council’s strongest policy-making tools and one of the most important opportunities for public input. Before the Council votes on the budget, we want to know what City services and projects are important to you. Let us know by sharing your comments in-person or remotely online and by phone at a budget public hearing:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 7 p.m.

Learn how to participate at https://www.slc.gov/council/agendas/

Those unable to attend the public hearings are encouraged to provide feedback online: https://tinyurl.com/councilcommentSLC or by calling our 24-hour Comment Line at 801-535-7654, or by emailing council.comments@slcgov.com.

The Council will adopt the City budgets which include the Library, Airport, and Public Utilities (stormwater, sewer, street lighting services), the Redevelopment Agency, and the Local Building Authority at a formal meeting in June. The adopted budget in its entirety will be available upon publication online at www.slc.gov/Finance/investor-relations-city-financials/budget.

If the budget results in any potential increase to property taxes, the Council will hold a Truth in Taxation Hearing in August. A Truth in Taxation hearing is a public hearing required by the State to notify property owners when property taxes may increase. The hearing gives the public additional opportunity to comment on any proposed tax increase.

To learn more about the budget process visit: https://tinyurl.com/SLCFY23

