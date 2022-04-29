ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

The West Cal Chamber Fest Goes Down In Westlake, LA This Saturday

By Gina Cook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't miss the excitement this weekend at the 2nd Annual West Cal Chamber Fest. It all takes place Saturday, April 30 from 6:30 am with a 5K run to get the festivities off to a start. Then till 5 pm, residents...

35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th – May 1st

April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th - May 1st.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Art Walk Returns To Downtown Lake Charles This Weekend

The annual Spring Art Walk is returning to Downtown Lake Charles this year and it's full of art, food, and entertainment. The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana announced a large lineup of artists, entertainers, and food vendors for their 2022 event. Spring Art Walk Details:. When: Saturday, April...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
2022 Guide For Summer Camps In Lake Charles, LA

We all know an idle mind is a waste. Do you have plans for your child/children this summer? For the past two years, parents and guardians were faced with finding an answer to that question. It was tough trying to create a plan and have something productive to do for the kids while the pandemic had us all on lockdown.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
‘Pink’ Moon to Grace Louisiana Skies This Easter Weekend

Louisiana residents will be treated to a spectacular sky show during this most solemn of weekends. As many of us reflect on the Easter holiday and its deeper meaning we will be treated to a heavenly light to help guide our thoughts. Or, it could just be a beautiful full moon gracing the skies above us all over this long holiday weekend.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles Homeowner Finds Patio Furniture All a Buzz

It's a pretty spring morning, you just woke up and the coffee pot is dripping. You decide to take advantage of the not-so-humid morning and sit out on your back porch. The spoon tings the edge of your coffee cup as you finish stirring in the sugar and cream, and you take that first little sip of life. As you pop out the back door, you take a peek at your patio furniture, but also hear a small hum. Your coffee-sipping spot has already been taken by bees!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
