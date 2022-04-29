ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

How a soil microbe could rev up artificial photosynthesis

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Plants rely on a process called carbon fixation -- turning carbon dioxide from the air into carbon-rich biomolecules - for their very existence. That's the whole point of photosynthesis, and a cornerstone of the vast interlocking system that cycles carbon through plants, animals, microbes and the atmosphere to sustain life on...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution

Source: German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. The absence of large herbivores after the extinction of the dinosaurs changed the evolution of plants. The 25 million years of large herbivore absence slowed down the evolution of new plant species. Defensive features such as spines regressed and fruit sizes increased. The research has demonstrated this using palm trees as a model system.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Park rangers use butterflies to take planet's pulse in a biodiversity hotspot

For the last decade, biologists have documented a worrying decline in insect abundance, which some fear may prelude an arthropod apocalypse. These studies, however, are primarily carried out in temperature regions while the tropics, which harbor the vast majority of insect species, largely remains a black box. In 2017, a...
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Sweet spots in the sea: Mountains of sugar under seagrass meadows

Source: Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology. Seagrasses play an important role in our climate. They are one of the most efficient sinks of carbon dioxide on Earth. A team of scientists now reports that seagrasses release large amounts of sugar, largely in the form of sucrose, into their soils -- worldwide more than 1 million tons of sucrose, enough for 32 billion cans of coke. Such high concentrations of sugar are surprising. Normally, microorganisms quickly consume any free sugars in their environment. The scientists found that seagrasses excrete phenolic compounds, and these deter most microorganisms from degrading the sucrose. This ensures that the sucrose remains buried underneath the meadows and cannot be converted into CO2 and returned to the ocean and atmosphere.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Tiny sensor used to track the migratory patterns of monarch butterflies

Scientists have developed a tracking system that can be attached to monarch butterflies and transmit data about their location all throughout their three-month migratory journey south. FULL STORY. Millions of monarch butterflies migrate each fall to a specific cluster of mountain peaks in central Mexico. How exactly they navigate to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Lighting the tunnel of plant evolution: Scientists explore importance of two-pore channels in plants

Two-pore ion channels are present in many eukaryotes -- both animals and plants. While the possible involvement of these channels in environmental stress responses have been discussed in higher plants, their localizations and functional significance remain largely unknown. Now, researchers have found the missing pieces of evolutionary history of two-pore channels in a species of liverwort.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Changing climate impacts biodiversity in protected areas globally

Source: USDA Forest Service - Rocky Mountain Research Station. A recent study provides insights for developing climate-smart conservation strategies by looking at the global network of protected areas, evaluating potential for shifts in where plants and animals occur due to climate change. Findings point to the need for strategic conservation plans that transcend international borders to protect at-risk species.
ENVIRONMENT
Wildlife
Science
Science Daily

New brain learning mechanism calls for revision of long-held neuroscience hypothesis

Just one single neuron can realize deep learning algorithms, which previously required an artificial complex network consisting of thousands of connected neurons. This discovery is expected to have important implications on future AI hardware. FULL STORY. The brain is a complex network containing billions of neurons. Each of these neurons...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Geophysics: Better insights into Earth's interior

LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a method that allows us to investigate the composition of the Earth with better results. Knowledge about the structure and composition of the Earth's crust is important for understanding the dynamics of the Earth. For example, the presence or absence of melt or fluids plays a major role in plate tectonic processes. Most our knowledge in this area comes from geophysical surveys. However, the relationship between measurable geophysical parameters and the actual conditions in the Earth's interior is often ambiguous. To improve this state of affairs, LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a new method, whereby data on the distribution of electrical conductivity and density in the Earth's crust is combined and processed using a method derived from medical imaging. "The advantage is that the relationships between the two parameters are part of the analysis," says Moorkamp. "For geophysical applications, this is completely new."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

As climate shifts, species will need to relocate, and people may have to help them

Climate change is already affecting plants and animals worldwide and is a growing threat to biodiversity, adding a new layer to the existing challenges of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and overexploitation. A new study, published in the April issue of Biological Conservation, surveyed the recommendations of scientists for managing...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Science Daily

Reforming coral reefs using 3D printing

The world's coral reefs are becoming extinct due to many factors such as global warming and accelerated urbanization in coastal areas, which places tremendous stress on marine life. "The rapid decline of coral reefs has increased the need for exploring interdisciplinary methods for reef restoration," explains Natalie Levy, a Ph.D. student at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. "Examining how to conserve the biodiversity of coral reefs is a key issue, but there is also an urgent need to invest in technology that can improve the coral ecosystem and our understanding of the reef environment."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A new strategy for active metasurface design provides a full 360° phase tunable metasurface

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) An international team of researchers has demonstrated a widely applicable methodology enabling a full 360° active phase modulation for metasurfaces while maintaining significant levels of uniform light amplitude. This strategy can be fundamentally applied to any spectral region with any structures and resonances that fit the bill.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Breakthrough in treatment for Dupuytren's disease

Researchers at the Kennedy Institute, University of Oxford, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal have demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab for patients with early stage Dupuytren's disease. "This phase 2b trial represents the clinical translation of our laboratory findings, where we identified TNF as a potential therapeutic target...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

New insights on the importance of skull channels for brain health

Researchers who previously discovered channels in the skull have found that cerebrospinal fluid can exit the brain through these channels to reach the skull's bone marrow, which can detect and respond to infection or injury. Tapping into this process may help investigators study and treat inflammation-related brain conditions. FULL STORY.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Search reveals eight new sources of black hole echoes

Scattered across our Milky Way galaxy are tens of millions of black holes -- immensely strong gravitational wells of spacetime, from which infalling matter, and even light, can never escape. Black holes are dark by definition, except on the rare occasions when they feed. As a black hole pulls in gas and dust from an orbiting star, it can give off spectacular bursts of X-ray light that bounce and echo off the inspiraling gas, briefly illuminating a black hole's extreme surroundings.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Ablation therapy applied to stomach disorders

Researchers have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach. Researchers from the Auckland Bioengineering Institute have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Study supports stronger conservation efforts Appalachians and the Gulf Coast, US

Study of Campanula americana supports strengthening conservation efforts in glacial refugia areas because of their high genetic diversity. Conservation of those areas in the southern Appalachians and the Gulf Coast has implications for other areas of the country. FULL STORY. During the last ice age, glaciers covered vast portions of...
ADVOCACY
Science Daily

AI-enabled ECGs may identify patients at greater risk of stroke, cognitive decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because many patients are asymptomatic. FULL STORY. Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic...
HEALTH

