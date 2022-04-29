ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Governor Murphy and Acting Attorney General Platkin Announce $10 Million Investment in License Plate Recognition Technology to Combat Rise in Auto Thefts Fueling Violent Crime in New Jersey

MARLBORO – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced a $10 million investment in automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology to reduce violent crime and motor vehicle theft in New Jersey through the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The...

Crime & Safety

