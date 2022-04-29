ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Keller Williams associates plan day of service May 12

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Keller Williams Realty associates choose to Give Where They Live as part of Red Day, Keller Williams' annual day of service set for Thursday, May 12, and dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities. As part of the Red Day effort, Keller Williams Realty associates and staff...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center marks 55 years of service in May

The Lewes Senior Activity Center will celebrate its 55th anniversary in service to local seniors with a dinner and dance for members Saturday, May 21, in the newly expanded and renovated center. Limited tickets will be sold; call 302-645-9293 to learn more. The LSAC was founded in 1967 by Jack...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean Elizabeth Jones, faithful church member

Jean Elizabeth Jones, 88, of Seaford, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Manor House in Seaford. She was born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late James and Cora (Wilson) Brearley. She was employed by Home Insurance Company, a department supervisor at New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company, and...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Interfaith concert benefits Family Promise

Groome Church on Savannah Road in Lewes sponsored a benefit concert of interfaith works in the Christian and Jewish traditions performed by the nationally recognized Washington Master Chorale Chamber Singers. The April 24 event benefited Family Promise of Southern Delaware, a nonprofit group assisting homeless and low-income families. Family Promise seeks to unite faith-based and community groups in efforts to prevent homelessness through financial support and lodging, as well as support for families with children that are experiencing housing issues.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Rehoboth Beach's Bandstand celebrating 60 years of concerts

Cape Henlopen High School teacher Corey Groll started helping organize Rehoboth Beach's Bandstand when he was 14 years old, and it is a task he continues today. "I didn't want it to go to somebody who wasn't ready to accept what the bandstand was meant to be, and what it did for Rehoboth, the residents and visitors."
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Large beer garden and brewery planned in West OC

Plans for a sizable beer garden and brewery in West Ocean City cleared an early hurdle earlier this month with the Worcester County Technical Review Committee. O.C. Beer Works is a planned 8,904 square-foot brewery, tasting room, restaurant and entertainment facility with an outdoor beer garden that could be more than 75,000 square feet.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Volunteer training for beach-nesting bird monitors set May 7

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will offer a volunteer training session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Cape Henlopen State Park Officers Club Mess Hall, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. Volunteers wanting to help protect Delaware’s beach-nesting birds, including federally listed threatened piping plovers and state-listed endangered American oystercatchers, are invited to attend.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Federal funds will assist Habitat for Humanity

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper visited a Sussex County Habitat for Humanity construction site in Laurel April 18 to announce a federal $500,000 grant to the organization from money he secured along with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March. The funds will be spread out...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

25928 KINGS LANE~ENCHANTED ACRES~MILLSBORO

25928 Kings Lane #52978, Millsboro, DE 19966 Large doublewide with 2 Decks and handicap ramp . Contains 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. One of the bedrooms is set up for a handicap if needed. Extra large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has a new side by side stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic top stove, dishwasher , microwave and lots of cabinets. Home is well insulated and had a new heat pump installed 1 year ago. Water and trash is included in rent. Easy to show .
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Forum: Sussex has affordable housing woes

Is affordable housing along Sussex County’s coast a problem? Yes, but people might be forgiven if they thought they could move farther inland and find an affordable place to live. However, during an April 22 symposium hosted by Sussex Housing Group, panelist after panelist shed light on why it’s becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing anywhere in the county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth-Dewey chamber to host Councilman Mark Schaeffer May 11

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a general membership luncheon for 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach. Guest speaker Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer will discuss his approach to affordable housing in Sussex County and its effect on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-3 BULLRUSH CT-HIGH VIEW-MILLSBORO

3 Bullrush Court, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ High View - 3 Bed / 2 Bath located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, with natural surroundings. If you love birds, you will enjoy the Long Neckers & Osprey! Home has a sun porch with views of water. Enjoy pond & a bay view from the porch or your own backyard "beachy" area. LOW HOA fees! Only $250 / year. Massey's Landing, less than 1/2 mile away and offers access to the Rehoboth Bay & Indian River for all boaters & kayakers adventurers! Long Neck area has so much to offer! Public boat slips, restaurants & Paradise Grill with its beach setting & great entertainment. Resort beach areas/boardwalk are a short distance away.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Unitarian Universalists set online auction fundraiser May 14-21

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host its 2022 Fabulous Finds and Fun Times Online Auction starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14, and continuing through 4 p.m., Saturday, May 21. The public is invited to sign into the auction website at fundraiser.bid/uusd where they can bid, purchase and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Commodore Shock May 12

The Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series will continue its schedule of monthly gatherings Thursday, May 12, when local historian Paul Lovett will discuss Commodore William H. Shock’s important influence on Rehoboth Beach development in the 19th and 20th centuries.. Shock was famous for his service during the Civil War....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Hooked On Plants to host grand reopening May 7

A staple in the local community since 2007, Hooked On Plants has long been known as the go-to place for all gardening needs. In its new location in Georgetown, Hooked On Plants has expanded to a four-acre garden center under the direction of local entrepreneur Jay Huss. To celebrate the...
GEORGETOWN, DE

