Keller Williams associates plan day of service May 12

3 Bullrush Court, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ High View - 3 Bed / 2 Bath located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, with natural surroundings. If you love birds, you will enjoy the Long Neckers & Osprey! Home has a sun porch with views of water. Enjoy pond & a bay view from the porch or your own backyard "beachy" area. LOW HOA fees! Only $250 / year. Massey's Landing, less than 1/2 mile away and offers access to the Rehoboth Bay & Indian River for all boaters & kayakers adventurers! Long Neck area has so much to offer! Public boat slips, restaurants & Paradise Grill with its beach setting & great entertainment. Resort beach areas/boardwalk are a short distance away.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO