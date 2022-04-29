ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peek Inside Denver’s Glamorous Casa Del Rey Condo For Sale

By Kelsey Nistel
 2 days ago
Denver's historic Casa Del Rey main floor condo hasn't been offered for sale for more than 30 years, however, the luxurious main floor unit...

OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
@wearemitu

This Mexican Bar Claims To Be Birthplace of the Margarita

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) — The Kentucky Club, reputed to be the oldest bar in this border city, survived the Covid-19 pandemic and is again welcoming customers eager to imbibe margaritas in the establishment where the Mexican cocktail par excellence was ostensibly invented. The Kentucky opened its...
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Possible Human Remains Found Near Colorado Campground

It has been reported that authorities are investigating what they believe may be human remains found near a campground in Colorado. The discovery of the possible human remains was reported to authorities on Monday, April 25th by a concerned party that was spending time near the campground at which the remains were found.
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
