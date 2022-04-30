‘I kept hollering at him to leave’: Gillsville man describes home invasion

Mack McKinney holds a gun on Friday, April 29. McKinney shot the gun earlier this month into the ground when authorities say a man entered his home and threatened him and his stepdaughter with a large stick. The man faces numerous charges, including felony home invasion. - photo by Ben Anderson

Mack McKinney said his 12-year-old stepdaughter can’t sleep alone since a man entered their Gillsville home brandishing a large tree branch April 21.

“She has to get her sister to sleep in the bed with her at night,” said the 49-year-old McKinney while standing in the living room of his house on Joe Chandler Road.

Miguel Villapando-Gomez

Miguel Villapando-Gomez, 48, who is believed to be homeless, was charged with felony home invasion for entering McKinney’s home and threatening him and his stepdaughter with a six-foot tree branch, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Villapando-Gomez was also charged with two counts of simple assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

McKinney said he was getting his stepdaughter ready for school around 7 a.m. when the man jabbed at the glass on the storm door with a six-foot tree branch before coming inside, deadbolting the door behind him and shouting in Spanish.

“I couldn't understand him,” he said. “My daughter could understand because she takes Spanish.”

He said the man was in their house for about 15 minutes, telling them in Spanish to call the cops and that he had been kidnapped from Atlanta. The man also told them to get on their knees, he said.

McKinney retrieved his revolver from the bedroom. His daughter and their 14-year-old husky named Buttercup ran and hid underneath the bed.

“I kept hollering at him to leave, and I don’t know if he understanded what I was saying,” he said.

McKinney’s wife, Selena, said she was at work when she got a call from her stepdaughter telling her a man was in their house. She called the cops and drove home.

She said she works in Commerce, and it usually takes her about 25 minutes to get home. “I got home in 8-and-a-half minutes,” she said. “I was flying.”

McKinney, holding his gun, finally gave the man three seconds to leave.

“I just went like this,” he said, holding three fingers up. “And by the time I went like that,” now holding up just his pinky, “he run out the door.”

McKinney said he followed the man into the front yard and fired a shot from his revolver into the ground to scare him off, causing him to run into the woods.

Deputies arrived shortly after and found Villapando-Gomez hiding under a truck near the home.

McKinney said 10 police cars showed up, and officers instructed Villapando-Gomez to come out of the woods and ultimately sicced a police dog on him.

McKinney said things would have been much worse if his stepdaughter hadn’t been home.

“If she wouldn’t have been here,” he said, “I would have shot him.”

Villapando-Gomez was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remained without bond on the home invasion charge as of April 22.

A clerk at the Hall County Magistrate County said Friday that Villapando-Gomez had been assigned a public defender but she did not immediately have the attorney’s name.

Nick Watson contributed to this report.