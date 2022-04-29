ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police records: Schurr lauded for foot chases, Lyoya passenger suspected to be drunk or high

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids police have released records from their initial response to the killing of Patrick Lyoya and the personnel file of the officer who shot him in the back of the head. The 79 pages of documents released for Schurr Friday contained mostly praise for the officer, including for...

www.deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 19

Lynn is fed up!
1d ago

So Schurr has an excellent record & is an upstanding citizen. And loyoya’s criminal record was long enough to wrap your Christmas presents in?? The George Floyd case was one thing, but THIS is an entirely different type of situation. As far as I see, it’s an open-and-shut case. NO PAYMENT TO THE FAMILY OF LOYOYA SHOULD BE MADE.

Reply(3)
22
Lynda Emmel
23h ago

It is tragic that this happened. If Loyoya hadn't resisted and done what the police officer told him to do he would still be alive.

Reply
11
Rockwell
1d ago

Sounds like he’s the kind of police officer every agency wants protecting their citizens from the criminal element.

Reply
19
KENTWOOD, MI

