Fresh air, beautiful scenery and the sounds of the great outdoors. There is nothing more peaceful than unplugging from technology and truly connecting with nature. This ritual practice — also known as nature or forest bathing — comes from a Japanese concept developed in the 1980s. During a nature bath, you experience nature therapy by “bathing” in the energy of clean air to awaken the senses. Taking a mindful stroll is known to ease stress, restore positive moods and boost immune function.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO