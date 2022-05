AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sandie’s coming off an 8-4 win yesterday taking on Lubbock Coronado in game two with Tessa Guzman on the mound. The Sandie’s did strike first however in the bottom of the third as Amelia Tietz slashed a hit down the first baseline for a leadoff double. Lindsey Elizondo would hit a chopper to 2nd base and a bobble by the second baseman would allow Tietz to come around to score to make it 1-0 Amarillo.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO