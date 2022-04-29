ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 3 days ago
Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, at approximately 6:56 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the...

