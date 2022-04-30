ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Police exchange shots with man in Waukesha hotel

By WISN.com Staff
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police say they exchanged gunfire with a man in a hotel room Friday night when they tried to serve him with a commitment order. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 2

