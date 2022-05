TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting May 1 and continuing through the end of the year, Texarkana residents will have a fuel charge added to their garbage collection bills. A unanimous decision was made last week by the City Board of Directors to add a small charge to compensate the city’s three trash haulers for the recent spike in gasoline prices.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO