CLEVELAND — Summer will be here before you know it (yes, really), and with it comes one of Northeast Ohio's great traditional attractions!. The Cleveland Tall Ships Festival will return to the Lake Erie waterfront from July 7-10. Eight grand vessels will set up shop near the north side of FirstEnergy Stadium, and the event will also feature "live entertainment, exhibits, food and beverage options and tours aboard the fleet."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO