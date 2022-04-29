ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Claims Putting Poop in Johnny Depp’s Bed Was a ‘Horrible Practical Joke,’ Employee Testifies

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XqRA_0fOdB3wQ00
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Shutterstock (2)

Instant regret? Amber Heard feels remorse for allegedly leaving poop on Johnny Depp ’s side of the bed after an argument in 2016, an employee testified in court.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

Depp’s longtime employee Starling Jenkins II testified on Thursday, April 28, amid the Golden Globe winner’s defamation case against the Aquaman actress. Jenkins recalled an alleged conversation he had with the Texas native, 36, after the poop incident originally took place.

The executive chauffer and security guard for the Pirates of the Caribbean star , 58, recalled driving Heard to Coachella in the spring of 2016 and having a chat on the way “pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed.” The feces incident allegedly occurred after the former couple got into an argument prior to the actress leaving for the musical festival.

Johnny Depp. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jenkins, who gave his testimony to the Virginia jury via a live video call on Thursday, clarified that the “surprise” Heard was referring to was “the defecation” Depp later found on his side of the duo’s bed.

Depp’s employee testified that Heard told him at the time that it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Jenkins’ recount of the events in 2016 came after the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star took the stand last week in support of his case against his ex-wife.

Everything We Know So Far About the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Doc

Read article

Depp is suing his The Rum Diary costar for defamation in response to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post . In the story, Heard detailed her experience as a survivor of abuse, though she did not specifically name Depp in the piece.

While speaking to the court on April 20 , the Kentucky native claimed he was “shown a picture” of the bed after the alleged incident by his security guard who had gone into the room to get some of his things.

"He showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," Depp said, noting that the discovery came after and Heard had an argument during her 30th birthday party and she then left for Coachella.

While the Edward Scissorhands star said he initially “laughed” because it was “so bizarre and so grotesque,” he didn’t let the incident go. Depp claimed that when he spoke with Heard about the mess, she “tried to blame” the poop on their dogs.

"They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each,” Depp told the jury. “The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs."

The Oscar nominee , who took the stand multiple times this month, emphatically denied Heard’s allegations of abuse. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said during his April 19 testimony.

Johnny and Amber! Tom and Erika! Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces

Read article

The Lone Ranger actor added: “It’s been six years of trying times. It’s pretty strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years.”

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017 , has yet to take the stand. She did, however, issue a statement via Instagram ahead of the trial, saying, “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power.”

The Magic Mike XXL actress concluded: “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in from of the world.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Comments / 55

Cyrenna Fulks
3d ago

omg shes quilty lets get this done sounds like she like to start trouble then blame it on other people she needs help dont you lawyers see that

Reply
24
Miss Lann
3d ago

God that is disgusting and in no way even funny. it I feel it says a lot about her.

Reply
15
Nancy Rice
3d ago

in my opinion, only a crazy person would defecate in any bed.

Reply(1)
26
Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Witness ejected from court as Amber Heard called ‘scum’ in ex’s texts

The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against former wife, Amber Heard, has adjourned until Monday after a third day of testimony in Virginia.On Thursday, witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp’s, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper who treated the actor for addiction was played.Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case ‘Distressing’—Here’s If She’s on His Side

Click here to read the full article. As his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to unfold, many are curious to know if Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are still on good terms. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor famously dated the French model and singer for 14 years and share two children together, sparking questions about where they stand today. Depp and Paradis met for the first time in 1994, when the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor was dating Kate Moss. Their first meeting was brief, and it wasn’t until 1998 that the pair would reunite. At the time, Depp ran into Paradis while...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard lawyer to stop talking about muffins

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate Amber Heard got into a bizarre exchange about muffins with the latter actor’s lawyer in court on Tuesday. Dr Shannon Curry indicated that she wanted to “stop talking about muffins” after Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying baked goods for Ms Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s doctor says he wasn’t paid as he worried about actor’s alcohol and drug use

During a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use. Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesDuring his deposition on 22 February 2021, which was played in court on Monday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months. “I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long –...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Amber Heard S Ups#Downs Through#Chocolate Factory
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘The whole thing is insane’: Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘go heal’ at Amber Heard trial

In the defamation case against Amber Heard brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, a former neighbour of the couple became emotional during extensive testimony about his friendship with the pair.Isaac Baruch, who first met Depp as a teenager in Florida and became his longtime friend, lived in one of the five penthouse lofts at the Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown Los Angeles owned by the actor.At one point on Wednesday, he was asked by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft if he was angry with her client given all that unfolded as the couple broke up and allegations were made against...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard revealed in court

Johnny Depp once called Amber Heard a “c**t” and referred to her “rotting corpse” in a text to a friend, a US court heard on Wednesday.The message was read on Wednesday 13 April as part of the defamation case opposing Mr Depp and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.The day’s witnesses included Mr Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch, who was asked by Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, “do you recall Mr Depp ever telling you that he hoped that Amber Heard’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the f*****g trunk of a Honda Civic?”Mr Baruch pointed to a monitor on which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp draws a laugh in court by predicting ‘hearsay’ objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers

Johnny Depp earned a laugh in court as he predicted a hearsay objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers during the former couple’s $50m defamation trial in Virginia.Mr Depp was in the middle of giving evidence about a chef cooking Ms Heard her favorite Mexican meal for her 30th birthday, when he caught himself and anticipated an objection to his own testimony.“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Mr Depp told the court, which prompted laughter.And the judge replied, “I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter.”Mr Depp’s lawyer could be heard, saying: “He got it”, to which the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

129K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy