Amber Heard Claims Putting Poop in Johnny Depp’s Bed Was a ‘Horrible Practical Joke,’ Employee Testifies

Instant regret? Amber Heard feels remorse for allegedly leaving poop on Johnny Depp ’s side of the bed after an argument in 2016, an employee testified in court.

Depp’s longtime employee Starling Jenkins II testified on Thursday, April 28, amid the Golden Globe winner’s defamation case against the Aquaman actress. Jenkins recalled an alleged conversation he had with the Texas native, 36, after the poop incident originally took place.

The executive chauffer and security guard for the Pirates of the Caribbean star , 58, recalled driving Heard to Coachella in the spring of 2016 and having a chat on the way “pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed.” The feces incident allegedly occurred after the former couple got into an argument prior to the actress leaving for the musical festival.

Jenkins, who gave his testimony to the Virginia jury via a live video call on Thursday, clarified that the “surprise” Heard was referring to was “the defecation” Depp later found on his side of the duo’s bed.

Depp’s employee testified that Heard told him at the time that it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Jenkins’ recount of the events in 2016 came after the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star took the stand last week in support of his case against his ex-wife.

Depp is suing his The Rum Diary costar for defamation in response to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post . In the story, Heard detailed her experience as a survivor of abuse, though she did not specifically name Depp in the piece.

While speaking to the court on April 20 , the Kentucky native claimed he was “shown a picture” of the bed after the alleged incident by his security guard who had gone into the room to get some of his things.

"He showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," Depp said, noting that the discovery came after and Heard had an argument during her 30th birthday party and she then left for Coachella.

While the Edward Scissorhands star said he initially “laughed” because it was “so bizarre and so grotesque,” he didn’t let the incident go. Depp claimed that when he spoke with Heard about the mess, she “tried to blame” the poop on their dogs.

"They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each,” Depp told the jury. “The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs."

The Oscar nominee , who took the stand multiple times this month, emphatically denied Heard’s allegations of abuse. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said during his April 19 testimony.

The Lone Ranger actor added: “It’s been six years of trying times. It’s pretty strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years.”

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017 , has yet to take the stand. She did, however, issue a statement via Instagram ahead of the trial, saying, “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power.”

The Magic Mike XXL actress concluded: “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in from of the world.”

