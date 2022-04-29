Deputy-Involved Shooting: 6800 block of Boone Road

On 4/27/2022, officers from the Fountain Police Department initiated an investigation in which a suspect reportedly threatened a family member and a former significant other. During the investigation, Fountain Police Department officers also developed information indicating as a result of this incident; the suspect violated an existing protection order involving his former significant other. Fountain Police Department officers attempted to contact the suspect during a traffic stop. The suspect failed to yield to the officers, avoiding apprehension. From the attempted traffic stop, the officers developed additional information about the suspect’s identity and the vehicle he was operating. As a result of the initial investigation, Fountain Police Department officers sought out and obtained a warrant charging the suspect with several crimes, including domestic violence-related Menacing, Harassment, and Violation of Protection Order.

On 4/28/2022, at approximately 5:53 PM, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted in conducting follow-up reference to the Fountain Police Department’s domestic violence investigation. During the follow-up, two deputies responded to a residence in the 6800 block of Boone Road (El Paso County) to attempt contact with the suspect. The attempts went unanswered, but while on-scene, the deputies heard noises from within the residence, leading them to believe the home was occupied. The deputies attempted to engage the suspect by calling out his name. In response, an individual inside the residence fired one round through the front of the home, narrowly missing the deputies.

Both deputies took up positions of cover outside of the residence and, in doing so, requested the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group respond. For approximately one and a half hours, while various law enforcement personnel were on the scene, an individual from inside the house indiscriminately fired shots out the home. The person’s actions required deputies to help evacuate the only neighbor near the location. At some point during the exchange, two deputies from the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team engaged the shooter by firing at least one round toward them.

While this encounter was taking place, the residence became engulfed in flames, requiring a response from the Yoder Fire Department. After the shots being fired from inside the residence subsided, the Yoder Fire Department was able to put the fire out. A subsequent search of the severely fire-damaged residence revealed the presence of one deceased individual inside the home, which investigators believe to be the individual who was firing the firearm.

The deputies involved were uninjured, and the two who discharged their firearms have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office policy.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute § 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this deputy-involved shooting. The investigation into the deputy-involved shooting and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.

In accordance with existing protocols, the decedent’s identity and the cause and manner of death will be reported upon completion of an autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group comprises specially trained personnel, including SWAT deputies and crisis negotiators.