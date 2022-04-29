ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inslee appoints Richard Rylander to Clark County Council

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Richard Rylander to the vacant District 5 seat on the Clark County Council. Rylander was nominated at the council's March 29 meeting. State law...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington justices unanimously reject Inslee recall effort

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tuberculosis on the rise in Washington state

State and local public health officials are on heightened alert, as Washington’s tuberculosis cases are on the rise, according to the Washington State Department of Health. TB diagnoses are being missed due to the similarity in symptoms with COVID-19, which is thought to have contributed to TB cases locally and globally.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Washington sues USPS, Postmaster DeJoy for violating environmental law

OLYMPIA. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is filing a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service. Ferguson asserts that USPS violated federal environmental law with the decision to replace 165,000 gas-fueled cars rather than making a bigger switch to electrical cars. The lawsuit, filed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Jay Inslee
MyNorthwest

USPS replaces fleet with gas-powered over electric vehicles, prompting Washington AG lawsuit

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is taking Postmaster DeJoy to court over allegedly violating environmental law. In February, the U.S. Postal Service purchased 165,000 primarily gas-powered vehicles, failing to consider electric vehicle alternatives, according to the lawsuit. A.G. Bob Ferguson says that decision is in direct violation of the National...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon mayor won't sign Pride proclamation

A proclamation that would declare June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Lebanon was rejected after Mayor Paul Aziz refused to sign it. “I think a proclamation would divide our community even more because there are more people in our conservative town that would be upset by this,” Aziz said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It would not have the effect that folks want. It would be negative.”
LEBANON, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Centrist Campaign of Vadim Mozyrsky for Portland City Council

Last week, WW took a close look at Vadim Mozyrsky, a candidate for Portland City Council who hopes to unseat Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (“Detail Work,” April 20). He’s campaigning on a pledge to bring order to a city that’s become synonymous with messiness. Mozyrsky, Ukrainian immigrant and Social Security Administration judge, is a figure whose tight hold on his emotions contrasts with Hardesty’s heart-on-sleeve persona. Yet opinions of how well Mozyrsky collaborates tend to fall along ideological lines: Those who agree with him say he’s a pleasure to work with, while those who disagree with him have accused him of bullying. Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Residents Oppose Centralia Golf Course Rezone: Proposal Has Up to 387 Housing Units to Be Built at Former Armory Hills Golf Course

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County, which publishes a monthly print supplement in The Chronicle focusing on economic news and commentary. Residents living near the former Armory Hills Golf Course in Centralia adjacent to Seminary Hill came out to oppose a proposal to turn the land into a housing development with up to 387 housing units at Tuesday’s Centralia CIty Council meeting.
CENTRALIA, WA

