Inslee appoints Richard Rylander to Clark County Council

Gov. Jay Inslee brought his wife to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, sticking Washington taxpayers with the bill, which included more than $12,510.08 for business class airfare for the couple, something no other governor did at taxpayer expense. Inslee led a delegation of subnational governments to the...
SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.
Four top legislative leaders in Washington had a lively debate this week over Gov. Jay Inslee’s veto of all or sections of over a dozen bills and the emergency powers he has held for more than two years. Also discussed was the push by Inslee and other top Democrats...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Oregon’s senior U.S. senator blasted Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday for her decision to commute the sentence of a Douglas County man who was sentenced nearly three decades ago to life without the possibility of parole for shooting a young woman in the back of the head. Sen. Ron...
State and local public health officials are on heightened alert, as Washington’s tuberculosis cases are on the rise, according to the Washington State Department of Health. TB diagnoses are being missed due to the similarity in symptoms with COVID-19, which is thought to have contributed to TB cases locally and globally.
OLYMPIA. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is filing a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service. Ferguson asserts that USPS violated federal environmental law with the decision to replace 165,000 gas-fueled cars rather than making a bigger switch to electrical cars. The lawsuit, filed...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The latest COVID-19 variant has been making its way across the country and it is now firmly in Clark County, where new cases have doubled in the latest weekly report. It’s important to put the statistics in context: even with the recent rise, cases and hospitalizations...
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is taking Postmaster DeJoy to court over allegedly violating environmental law. In February, the U.S. Postal Service purchased 165,000 primarily gas-powered vehicles, failing to consider electric vehicle alternatives, according to the lawsuit. A.G. Bob Ferguson says that decision is in direct violation of the National...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, WSAV sat down with Rep. Buddy Carter to discuss the upcoming elections. Carter is vying to keep his District 1 seat in the U.S. House. Joyce Marie Griggs, Wade Herring and Michelle Munroe will face off in a primary later this month to decide who goes head to head against […]
Nearly three dozen candidates are vying to become the Democratic or Republican nominee for governor in the May primary, along with one unaffiliated candidate who has raised more than $8 million in her quest for the seat. A collaborative of Oregon journalists posed 15 questions to all of them to...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrats attending the Oregon Summit in Sunriver this weekend used ranked choice voting to conduct their biennial straw poll, which illuminated two clear front-runners among the party’s gubernatorial and Sixth Congressional District candidates. The results came in just after midnight Sunday morning, after 141...
A proclamation that would declare June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Lebanon was rejected after Mayor Paul Aziz refused to sign it. “I think a proclamation would divide our community even more because there are more people in our conservative town that would be upset by this,” Aziz said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It would not have the effect that folks want. It would be negative.”
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Opponents of the state’s new capital gains tax can begin gathering signatures on an initiative seeking to repeal the law after a judge approved final wording for how the measure would be described on the ballot and the initiative petitions. The Everett Herald reported that...
Last week, WW took a close look at Vadim Mozyrsky, a candidate for Portland City Council who hopes to unseat Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (“Detail Work,” April 20). He’s campaigning on a pledge to bring order to a city that’s become synonymous with messiness. Mozyrsky, Ukrainian immigrant and Social Security Administration judge, is a figure whose tight hold on his emotions contrasts with Hardesty’s heart-on-sleeve persona. Yet opinions of how well Mozyrsky collaborates tend to fall along ideological lines: Those who agree with him say he’s a pleasure to work with, while those who disagree with him have accused him of bullying. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County, which publishes a monthly print supplement in The Chronicle focusing on economic news and commentary. Residents living near the former Armory Hills Golf Course in Centralia adjacent to Seminary Hill came out to oppose a proposal to turn the land into a housing development with up to 387 housing units at Tuesday’s Centralia CIty Council meeting.
