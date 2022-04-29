ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Route 6 Road Narrowing due to deteriorating road

By Stephanie Shannon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The westbound lane of Route 6 in Grundy County, just west of Trenton, is closed due to deteriorating surface conditions. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have attempted...

KMZU

Windsor driver fatally struck by vehicle he tried to exit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle accident was fatal for a Windsor driver Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald W. Johnson, 76, drove to a property on Highway WW in Windsor around 10:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30. As Johnson attempted to exit his vehicle, he fell and the Jeep traveled over him. He was pronounced at the scene and transported to Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor.
WINDSOR, MO
KMZU

Several injured in semi accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – Residents of Johnson County who were occupants of a semi, are injured following a crash Saturday night. State troopers indicate the truck, driven by Mitchel Chrisenberry, 66, of Leeton, crossed the center of westbound Route 2, near 351 Road, and off the left side, into an embankment and fence. The truck traversed a creek before coming to a stop.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Clinton County accident is fatal for Higginsville man, injures two others

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

