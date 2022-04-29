Route 6 Road Narrowing due to deteriorating road

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO