$3.5M spine ASC coming to UF Health

Florida's affordability has continued to decline as more people move to the state and the housing crisis continues. As more people come to the Sunshine State, a lack of inventory is pushing prices beyond affordability.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An affiliate of the Jacksonville Jaguars has agreed to buy the current fairgrounds property. That means Jacksonville’s Fair will be getting a big facelift in years to come — moving to Jacksonville’s westside. STORY: USS Orleck inside look: How you can show support...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lillian Lagares of Kissimmee still cannot believe the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity asked her to reimburse a staggering $21,200 in state and federal unemployment benefits. “I mean I couldn’t sleep at night,” she told News 6. “I was freaking out!”. The long-time...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A dozen companies and individuals have applied for a potentially lucrative medical-marijuana license that state lawmakers targeted to Black farmers. After voters approved a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana, the Legislature passed a law creating a framework for Florida’s cannabis industry. Part...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Minority-owned businesses are growing in number in North Central Florida. A report released by smartestdollar.com lists Ocala and Gainesville as having some of the highest percentages of minority entrepreneurs in the country. Researchers say immigrants are as much as 80 percent more likely to start a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The difficult economic times are driving up panhandling numbers on Jacksonville streets according to experts. Even city council members are noticing. Council Member Al Ferraro hosted a meeting Monday to address the concerns on Jacksonville intersections. According to an Action News Jax investigation, there’s been about a 7% jump in calls for service related to panhandling so far this year compared to the same time period in 2021.
The Florida property insurance market is in trouble. "For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down." It's bad for homeowners too. "Consumers are on life support right now. They are...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair. This free event includes hiring managers from local and national organizations. Participants just have to sign up, chat with key decision-makers, and get hired. This event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All...
The first time some customers discovered Viktor’s Payless and Grocery was when the pandemic hit two years ago and owner Viktor Gjergji had plenty of supplies on the Jacksonville's Westside that were scarce in other places. Gjergji is considered an accidental entrepreneur. He used to work for someone who...
Comments / 0