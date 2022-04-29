$3.5M spine ASC coming to UF Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The difficult economic times are driving up panhandling numbers on Jacksonville streets according to experts. Even city council members are noticing. Council Member Al Ferraro hosted a meeting Monday to address the concerns on Jacksonville intersections. According to an Action News Jax investigation, there’s been about a 7% jump in calls for service related to panhandling so far this year compared to the same time period in 2021.

