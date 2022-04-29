ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

$3.5M spine ASC coming to UF Health

By Marcus Robertson -
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in...

$21,000 DEO overpayment reversed thanks to Make Ends Meet

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lillian Lagares of Kissimmee still cannot believe the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity asked her to reimburse a staggering $21,200 in state and federal unemployment benefits. “I mean I couldn’t sleep at night,” she told News 6. “I was freaking out!”. The long-time...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Jacksonville’s top 5 worst panhandling intersections; council member steps in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The difficult economic times are driving up panhandling numbers on Jacksonville streets according to experts. Even city council members are noticing. Council Member Al Ferraro hosted a meeting Monday to address the concerns on Jacksonville intersections. According to an Action News Jax investigation, there’s been about a 7% jump in calls for service related to panhandling so far this year compared to the same time period in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Inside Florida's property insurance crisis

The Florida property insurance market is in trouble. "For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down." It's bad for homeowners too. "Consumers are on life support right now. They are...
FLORIDA STATE
Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair. This free event includes hiring managers from local and national organizations. Participants just have to sign up, chat with key decision-makers, and get hired. This event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All...
GAINESVILLE, FL

