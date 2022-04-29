BEST RECEIVERS LIKELY AVAILABLE FOR THE BEARS TONIGHT!
4 days ago
The first day of the NFL Draft is over. If you are anything like me, you were very observant about who our NFC North Rivals picked. The Lions went both defense and then offense in a shocking trade(Aidan Hutchinson DE and Jameson Williams WR), the Packers went defense(Quay Walker LB and...
I was taking a look at the win totals markets after the NFL draft. Those numbers probably weren't shifted too much by third-round running backs or "draft and develop quarterbacks" but the futures market is another one where we might be able to find some extra value now that we have a better sense of the talent that teams are working with.
The song largely remains the same at the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns following their controversial trade for star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March. Cleveland can find no buyer for former starter Baker Mayfield, who is owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for the 2022 season, and still doesn't know if Watson will be prevented from playing for any portion of the campaign as he continues to face 22 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett, signed shortly after the Watson trade, told reporters before last week's NFL draft he's preparing to be a temporary QB1 for the Browns, and career backup Josh Dobbs is also on the depth chart.
