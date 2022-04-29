BEST RECEIVERS LIKELY AVAILABLE FOR THE BEARS TONIGHT!

The song largely remains the same at the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns following their controversial trade for star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March. Cleveland can find no buyer for former starter Baker Mayfield, who is owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for the 2022 season, and still doesn't know if Watson will be prevented from playing for any portion of the campaign as he continues to face 22 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett, signed shortly after the Watson trade, told reporters before last week's NFL draft he's preparing to be a temporary QB1 for the Browns, and career backup Josh Dobbs is also on the depth chart.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO