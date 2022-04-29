ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones, new eye clinics and more: 7 ophthalmology updates

Cover picture for the articleTwo ophthalmology practices opened new centers and two surgeons reached surgical milestones in April. 1. Ophthalmology chain OCLI Vision is opening a new location in Woodbury, N.Y. The practice said April 28 it is consolidating its Hicksville and Plainview locations into the new facility. Five ophthalmologists from those locations will operate...

