Salt Creek Grille – TREAT MOM ON MOTHER’S DAY

Celebrate Mom with a Scrumptious Brunch at The Summit Hotel Make your reservations now for Mother's Day: Sunday, May 8 Guests will enjoy impressive hot and cold buffet selections, a variety of chef-attended stations, and exquisite desserts. Soaring views from the restaurant and Rooftop Terrace are hallmarks of Overlook Kitchen + Bar, and the perfect place to take special brunch photos. "We're delighted to offer a Mother's Day brunch this year," says Denise Bayless, The Summit general manager. "Whether you've visited The Summit and Overlook Kitchen + Bar before or not, we think you and your family will be impressed with our chef-crafted offerings." Begin your brunch experience with a selection of spring greens, watermelon radish, berries, sunflower seeds and a white balsamic vinaigrette, or choose the heirloom tomato salad with queso fresco, arugula, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno vinaigrette. Enjoy fresh fruit, locally sourced cheeses and artisan-cured charcuterie options, as well as an iced seafood display with shrimp, tuna poke and smoked salmon with traditional accompaniments. When you're ready for something from the hot buffet, choose from hardwood-smoked bacon and country sausage; eggs Benedict with ham, asparagus and truffle hollandaise; cinnamon bread pudding with brown sugar banana cream and Ohio maple syrup; and rosemary and garlic fingerling potatoes. Savor grilled pork cutlets with lemon-caper jus and warm chimichurri potato salad; seared salmon with edamame succotash; and sriracha honey-dipped fried chicken breast with hot kimchi slaw. Don't forget about the chef-attended stations, which feature carved prime rib of beef, carved smoke ham and a made-to-order pasta station. Round out your meal with a trip to the pâtissier's table full of cakes, tarts, cookies, petit fours and other selections. Toast to your celebration with a house-made bloody Mary, bottomless mimosas or other specialty brunch cocktails. These delicious cocktails are available for an additional charge. The Mother's Day brunch is $40 per person and is served 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Overlook Kitchen + Bar. Reservations should be made on OpenTable.

