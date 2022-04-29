ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, CO

Fighting fire was a community team effort

By yumapioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtremely windy and dry conditions finally caught up to the region late last week. Fires broke out all over last Friday, April 22, including one in central Yuma County south of Highway 34 that destroyed a family’s home while burning about 4,000 acres. Friday, ironically which was “Earth...

