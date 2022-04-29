The Best Restaurants In Punta Cana

Reached via a mildly adventurous hike or on a short bouncing taxi boat ride from nearby Zola harbour, Fteri is an alternative to this popular island’s busy big-hitter beaches such as Xi and Myrtos. Backed by white cliffs and a forested valley, Fteri remains relatively quiet thanks to the slight effort involved in getting there, but those who do are rewarded with cut-glass water and the sweep of white sand. An occasional luxury yacht might drop anchor but there are no snack bars or facilities, just caves to poke around in, interesting rock formations and darting fish to tail with your snorkel. A simple base for exploring this end of the island is the harbour’s Anna Studios Zola (from £205 a week room-only, sleep two).

