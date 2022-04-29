ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATL BREWS: May the Fourth be with you — and Cinco de Mayo, too!

By Jill Melancon
Cover picture for the articleSweetwater Brewing and Happy Ending Productions’ Sweetwater 420 Festival is finally here, happening in Centennial Olympic Park Apr. 28 — May 1! Single day and three-day general admission tickets are still available. On the bill are Thievery Corporation, Gov’t Mule, include Oysterhead, Trey Anastasio Band, The String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee,...

