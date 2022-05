WEYMOUTH – Citing traffic, large groups of people and other impacts on their properties, neighbors have continued their fight against a Main Street funeral home expanding into their residential neighborhood. McDonald Keohane Funeral Home is asking for a special permit from the zoning board of appeals to build a 2,840-square-foot chapel, a 2,112-square-foot lobby and support area and a 1,255-square-foot transfer bay at its site at 809 Main St. and on two adjoining lots behind it on...

