BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in Connecticut with severe burns to his face and leg which his parents said were the result of bullying. "My 6-year-old son looked at me and he said, 'Daddy, he poured gasoline on a ball and he threw it directly into my face and he caught my face on fire with a fireball,'" the boy's father, Aaron Krankall, said.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO