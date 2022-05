Welcome to a brand-new week, and a brand new month, folks!. Before we move ahead too far, we need to look at where we’ve come from. This past week was a busy one in Taunton. Gillette Stadium had to cancel the Bridgewater-Raynham prom on May 20, due to extra dates for a Garth Brooks concert – but it turns out the stadium is making it up to the kids in a special way. Meanwhile, the city of Taunton wants your opinion on how to improve parks; we stopped by the Raynham Athletic Club, which takes special care for its clientele; learned about the work that goes into repairing fire stations, and more. Check out all these stories, and many more, here.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO