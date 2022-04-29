Prenatal earthquake stress exposure in different gestational trimesters is associated with methylation changes in the glucocorticoid receptor gene (NR3C1) and long-term working memory in adulthood

This hospital-based, cross-sectional observational study aimed to examine whether neuroticism has an impact on stress that is related to dry eye disease (DED) and quality of life (QOL). One hundred participants who had DED completed the Dry Eye-Related Quality-of-Life Score (DEQS) questionnaire, a 5-level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-5L), Neuroticism Inventory (NI), and 10-Item Perceived Stress Scale (PSS). Hierarchical linear regression was applied to determine the predictive effect of the independent variables. Participants' mean age was 50.91"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, and females totalled 89.0%. Hierarchical linear regression analysis showed that DESQ-Ocular symptoms were the strongest predictor for QOL either assessed by DEQS or EQ-5D, and its effect was lessened when perceived stress and neuroticism were added to the model. The final model explained up to 30"“39% variance of the QOL, compared with 13"“32% by DESQ-Ocular symptoms alone. QOL of the patients with DED, is not only related to eye symptoms but perceived stress. Moreover, neuroticism was a strong predictor contributing to the QOL among patients with DED. The study showed a significant association between perceived stress, neuroticism and the QOL of patients with DED. Personality has some impact on both subjective dry eye symptoms and impact on daily life, along with the general health-related QOL.

