LAND O’LAKES — After eight months of talks, Pasco County school teachers and support staff have a tentative contract deal for the year that ends within weeks. The agreement will provide 4 percent one-time supplements across the board, with the paychecks expected to be delivered some time in June. Full-time workers at the lowest end of the salary scale will be guaranteed a supplement of at least $700, before taxes.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO