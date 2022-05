Around 1 mile of the Hoblitzelle Park Trail will be replaced with a new, wider pathway, according to a release from the Plano Parks and Recreation Department. The March 24 release stated some of the trail is in poor condition and will be replaced with a 12-foot-wide, shared-use path. The new trail will also be upgraded to more effectively direct stormwater into Russell Creek, according to the department.

PLANO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO