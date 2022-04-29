ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Analysis for every second-round selection

By Chris Trapasso
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrade: A- Tampa Bay is older up front on its defensive line, this fills a major need with a truly versatile, uniquely-shaped pass rusher. Hall can win with pass-rush moves and/or power at multiple spots up front. 34. Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St. Grade: C+. Aced the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Seahawks#Buccaneers#Bengals#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Round 1#Dl#Houston Grade#Wr#Titans#Cb#Auburn Grade#Sec
KCBD

Red Raiders land Fardaws Aimaq, 2021 WAC Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq has announced he is coming to Texas Tech. He was the 2021 WAC Player of the Year. He averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds a game. The 6′11″ center chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Gonzaga, Washington and Iowa.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy