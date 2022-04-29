ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music at the Cemetery

phillyfunguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate spring with this free event: Enjoy the music of international...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck
WLOX

Home of Grace Golf Classic helps those struggling with addiction

Mayor Willis says he doesn't have a "Plan B" as the city is still recovering from a $17 million budgetary deficit a few years back. St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The tragic killing of four people...
BILOXI, MS
Breckenridge Texan

Frontier Days, Ranch Rodeo slated for May 6-7

The Stephens County Frontier Days is returning to Breckenridge after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event will feature a venue change from past years. This year, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Stephens County Rodeo Association, and Frontier Days will...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

Calling all novices and casual players for Charity Croquet Tournament

The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Big Country News

74th Annual Riggins Rodeo

RIGGINS - The 74th annual Riggins Rodeo will return on May 7-8, 2022! The rodeo will start at 1:30 MST each day. On Sunday, May 8, you can also enjoy a Cowboy Breakfast, the Riggins Rodeo Parade and Stick Horse Race. The full planned schedule of events can be found...
RIGGINS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy