Many people who follow my column have requested my thoughts and recommendations for the June 7th Primary. In response to these requests, I reached out to candidates I do not know personally for interviews and some of them responded. It was not necessary for me to contact others because I know them personally and am already familiar with their work and commitment to the community. I have shortened my thoughts and comments in the best interest of you, my friends.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO