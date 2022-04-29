ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Family Neighborhood Guide: Visiting St. Clair Shores with Kids

By Mervit Sam
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA perhaps little-known bit of St. Clair Shores history is that the city was once home to an amusement park called Jefferson Beach, with the longest roller coaster in all of the United States at the time. After a fire in 1955, the park ended up being fully converted to a...

The Ann Arbor News

Southern gateway to Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail opens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

DETROIT – The southern trailhead of the longest state-designated trail in the United States is now open on Belle Isle in Detroit, officials announced. The Ralph Wilson Gateway and Trail officially opened on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of work. The gateway is on the eastern end of the island and serves as the southern trailhead of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail. The Iron Bell stretches more than 2,000 miles across the state along two hiking and biking routes, connecting communities between Belle Isle in Detroit and Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula.
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
PennLive.com

Michigan brothers ran massive forgery ring from barn, sold fake Babe Ruth autos, art through auction houses in several states, including Pa., feds say

Two brothers from Michigan and a man from Florida were charged last week with what authorities say was a large-scale operation that sold forged sports memorabilia and art across several states including Pennsylvania. According to reports, Donald Henkel, 61, and his brother, Mark Henkel, 66, engaged in the activity across...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On a map, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula perches on top of Wisconsin looking a bit like a rabbit, its ears jutting into Lake Superior, back legs kicking into Lake Huron. The UP (“you-pee,” not “up”) has long attracted outdoorsy types. Every summer, droves of weekend warriors head up north from Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, crossing from Lower Michigan over the 5-mile long Mackinac (mack-in-awe) Bridge or taking a puddle jumper to a small regional airport on their way to wooded cabins and remote lake houses.
FOOD & DRINKS

