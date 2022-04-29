ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay, GA

Business on Your Side: Cotton Fair

WRBL’s Carlos Williams spoke with Harrison Summerour about the upcoming Cotton Fair and what new things patrons should expect. Summerour first mentioned the name change the fair is currently undergoing. The new name of the fair will now be “The Cotton Fair”. This is one of the few changes the fair has made for the upcoming 94th edition. Patrons can also expect high-speed internet throughout the fairgrounds. This will allow for live social media interaction and easier access to debit/credit transactions. You can look forward to this and so much more from the 94th edition of The Cotton Fair located in Gay, Ga on May 7th & 8th, 2022.

