Teenager shot in northeast Baltimore, listed in serious condition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old is under arrest in a deadly road rage shooting in southern Baltimore earlier this month.
The unnamed teen was arrested April 24 on a list of charges in the shooting death of 52-year-old Daniel Pitts, Baltimore Police said Thursday.
He is charged with first-degree murder, making a false statement to police and handgun possession offenses, police said.
Pitts was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle on Pennington Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. April 14.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the 52-year-old was killed following a possible road rage incident.
The teen, who is charged as an adult, remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in Pitts’ murder.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials on Friday evening dedicated a street to slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was fatally shot last year in the line of duty.
Holley’s family joined Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison for the ceremony, which happened at 6 p.m. at the corner of Hazel Street and Pennington Avenue, the same intersection where she was shot.
Holley was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when she was shot. She was rushed to the hospital,...
Comments / 0