Traffic Fatality in the 12000 block of Dessau Rd

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 3 days ago

Case: 22-1160267

Time: 7:50 a.m.

Date: April 26, 2022

Location: 12000 block of Dessau Rd

Deceased: Michael Arellano, White male, 11/05/91

On April 26, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Dessau Rd. about a multi-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Dessau Rd. when they struck a Mazda Miata, pushing the Mazda into a third vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. The other drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. This case is still active.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 31st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 32 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 33 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

Austin, Texas

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

