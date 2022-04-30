Fire reported at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana late Friday.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Videos on Snapchat showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke pouring from the single-story building.

There were reportedly art supplies in the building, along with a paint studio. It was not immediately clear whether art supplies could be feeding the flames.

Everyone was evacuated from the building when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked through the evening to get the fire under control, but it flared up again in the nighttime hours.

Valparaiso University police advised everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.