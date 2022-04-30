ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Fire reported at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whvw3_0fObpgaU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6lwA_0fObpgaU00
Fire rages at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University 00:24

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana late Friday.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Videos on Snapchat showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke pouring from the single-story building.

There were reportedly art supplies in the building, along with a paint studio. It was not immediately clear whether art supplies could be feeding the flames.

Everyone was evacuated from the building when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked through the evening to get the fire under control, but it flared up again in the nighttime hours.

Valparaiso University police advised everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shoot one of three men robbing him in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...
WTHR

Northwestern Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Street racers do doughnuts, light fires on Lower Wacker Drive; Chicago Police say no reports filed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild night on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, dozens of people turned out for a fiery street race. That turnout came despite lawmakers' efforts to crack down on that activity. Street racing on Lower Wacker Drive is an ongoing problem, and there was another incident early Sunday morning. It was all caught on police oberservation device (POD) camera video. Around 2 a.m. a crowd of 100 people with dozens of cars gathered there. At least one person can be seen with what looks like a gun. In the video people in the crowd get inside a circle of what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Art Supplies#Art Psychology Building
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

One person wounded in Hegewisch funeral home shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at 5:02 p.m. outside the Sadowski Funeral Home, at 13300 S. Houston Ave.Police said the victim was standing outside the funeral home when a sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot him. He was struck in the arm.The SUV from which the shots were fired was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking targeting a 44-year-old woman around 9:50 p.m. Monday.Further details about the carjacking were not immediately released.No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy